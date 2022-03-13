Rebel Wilson pokes fun at Prince Harry and Meghan's Oprah interview The Aussie actress is hosting this year's BAFTAs ceremony

BAFTAs host Rebel Wilson had a host of jokes up her sleeve during the awards ceremony on Sunday night. And one famous couple who she couldn't resist poking fun at was Prince Harry and Meghan.

The Australian actress was announcing the nominees for the Outstanding British Film category when she said: "Our next package is for Outstanding British Film."

She then quipped: "From drama to fantasy, Harry and Meghan's Oprah interview had it all… Unfortunately, that's not nominated in this category, but some incredible films are. Let's take a look at some of the most outstanding British films this year."

WATCH: Rebel Wilson pokes fun at Prince Harry and Meghan's BAFTA interview

The camera panned to Emma Watson, who appeared to cringe at the joke, before the nominations flashed up on screen: After Love, Ali & Ava, Belfast, Boiling Point, Cyrano, Everybody’s Talking About Jamie, House of Gucci, Last Night in Soho, No Time to Die, and Passing. Belfast was crowned the winner.

Rebel also made a cheeky dig at Prince Andrew, who famously made a reference to Pizza Express during his 2019 Newsnight interview.

Rebel shared a host of jokes on the night

Ahead of the Special Visual Effects award being announced, Rebel said: "So I was going to do a musical number as host, it was about Prince Andrew though. Um, no guys, it's no, it's not what you think."

To laughter, she added: "It was on roller skates, it's called Pizza Express. But don't worry, I'm not gonna do it, I'm not gonna sing. I'm saving my voice for the sequel to Cats."

She walked the red carpet in a dramatic tulle dress

The Pitch Perfect actress looked sensational on the night, choosing to walk the red carpet in a dramatic tulle dress with blue sequin embellishment. She then changed into a figure-hugging red sequinned gown for her hosting duties.

Prince William and Kate usually attend the BAFTAs but were noticeably absent at Sunday's event at the Royal Albert Hall. Royal fans and viewers at home may have been wondering where the Cambridges were, but Kensington Palace previously announced on Thursday that the couple would not be able to attend the awards due to "diary constraints".

