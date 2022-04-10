Meghan Markle's most influential dress revealed - and it's stunning The Duchess of Sussex is so stylish

Meghan Markle always looks great, whether glammed up or rocking a more casual look, such as a T-shirt and jeans.

But the Duchess really suits a beautiful dress, and she's worn many classic looks over the years.

Now new research has revealed which of Meghan's iconic looks is the most popular with royal fans – based on the number of online likes and searches by people hoping to pull off a similar look.

Unsurprisingly, the top spot was taken by her simple and beautiful 2018 wedding dress, designed by Clare Waight Keller for Givenchy and worn with Queen Mary’s Bandeau Tiara.

Meghan Markle looks radiant in garden video after returning from travels

According to Dalston Mill Fabrics, this was the most-searched of any dress Meghan has ever worn, and we can see why.

Elegant and understated, it was the perfect royal wedding gown, causing searches for the 40-year-old's style to jump by 3606%.

Meghan's wedding dress is a fan favourite

Royal fans clearly love to see the mother-of-two in neutrals, as the second most popular outfit was a cream belted dress, also by Givenchy.

Meghan wore the lovely outfit to accompany the Queen to Cheshire shortly after her wedding, where the pair opened the Mersey Gateway Bridge and Chester’s Storyhouse Theatre.

The Duchess' third most loved dress was a silk maxi dress from Figure that she wore to visit Fiji in October 2018. Meghan accessorised the look with Castañer wedge espadrilles and a chic updo.

The Duchess also looks stunning in yellow

Also popular were Meghan's yellow Brandon Maxwell midi dress, worn at a reception to mark the Culmination of the Commonwealth Secretariats Youth Leadership Workshop, and her Aritzia Babaton Maxwell Dress, which she wore to the One Young World Summit Opening Ceremony at The Royal Albert Hall in October 2019.

The impeccably-dressed royal also looks superbly stylish in more relaxed dresses, as she proved in one of her favourite frocks, a Carolina Herrera belted denim number.

