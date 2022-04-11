Lady Louise Windsor finds special way to remember her grandfather Prince Philip on his death anniversary The late Duke of Edinburgh was passionate about the sport

Lady Louise Windsor found the perfect way to remember and honour her late grandfather Prince Philip on the first anniversary of his death – by carriage driving. The 18-year-old was pictured on an early morning drive in Windsor on Saturday, where she was accompanied by Philip's good friend the Countess Mountbatten of Burma, Penelope Knatchbull.

Wrapping up warm in a red jacket and cream jodhpurs, Louise appeared in her element as she enjoyed the fresh air and the great outdoors.

The Countess, or Penny as she's known, is also a fan of carriage driving and was taught the skill by Prince Philip in 1994.

Louise and her late grandfather, who passed away aged 99 in April last year, bonded over their love of the sport. The young royal would sometimes accompany Philip on his rides and even inherited his carriage after he died.

Lady Louise enjoys a carriage drive on her grandfather's death anniversary

The carriage left to Prince Edward and Sophie's daughter was Philip's most recent one, which he began using at the age of 91 for riding around Windsor and other royal estates. Made of aluminium and steel, it was built to the Duke's specifications, drawing on his knowledge of FEI (Federation Equestre Internationale) driving.

On the day of his funeral last year, Louise also paid her grandfather the sweetest tribute by wearing an equestrian brooch, which featured a horse's head and a curled whip. The teenager has taken after her granddad's footsteps and is an accomplished driver, having competed in the Royal Windsor Horse Show among other events.

Philip's good friend Penelope Knatchbull joined Louise on the drive

Her mum Sophie has previously said of her daughter's carriage driving talents: "She's loved it, it's really pushed her into doing things that she's had to schedule into her routine."

She added to The Telegraph: "She's quite a committed person anyway. This is the kind of thing that really ticks the boxes for her. But in terms of confidence, it's given her a huge amount."

