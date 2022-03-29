Lady Louise Windsor's subtle tribute to great-grandfather Prince Philip you might have missed The Queen's granddaughter was incredibly close with Prince Philip

Tuesday was a special day for the royal family as they attended a memorial service for the Queen's late husband, Prince Philip, who sadly passed away in April 2021.

The monarch and members of her family gathered together at London's Westminster Abbey for a service of thanksgiving, which paid tribute to Prince Philip's dedication to family, the nation and the Commonwealth and in particular his contribution to public life.

In attendance were Prince Charles and Duchess Camilla, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, Princess Anne and Sir Tim Laurence, and the Earl and Countess of Wessex along with their teenage children Lady Louise Windsor and James, Viscount Severn.

Lady Louise, 18, wore a sophisticated navy blue dress complete with a flattering skater skirt and square neckline, layered with a royal blue cardigan. She accessorised her outfit with a beaded blue clutch and striking blue fascinator, adding layers of silver jewellery.

The young royal was sure to pay tribute to her late great-grandfather too, opting to wear her equestrian brooch – a nod to her and Philip's shared passion for horse riding, in particular carriage riding, which the teenager has taken up in recent years.

Lady Louise Winsdor looked beautiful in blue for the sombre occasion

Louise looked radiant with a natural, yet sophisticated a makeup look, adding a touch of rouge to her cheeks and lips.

Completing her elegant ensemble, the young royal wore her honey blonde hair in an elegant curled style, neatly pinned beneath her statement hair accessory.

Louise was particularly close to her late grandfather, as they both shared a common interest of carriage driving, at which Louise is very talented.

Back in 2019, Philip was pictured proudly watching his granddaughter compete in the Private Driving Singles carriage drive during the Royal Windsor Horse Show, where she achieved third place.

Lady Louise was joined by her mother, the Countess of Wessex

The Queen has been actively involved in the plans for Tuesday's memorial service, which incorporated some elements initially planned for Philip's funeral that were unable to go ahead due to the government's COVID restrictions at the time.

These included hymns being sung, such as Guide me, O thou great Redeemer, which Philip had requested for his funeral as well as clergy from the royal estates of Windsor, Sandringham and Balmoral playing a part in the service, another of the Duke's requests.

