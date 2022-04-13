Prince William and Kate take George, Charlotte and Louis skiing in Courchevel – report The Duchess of Cambridge's sister Pippa was also spotted

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are thought to have enjoyed a ski break in Courchevel, France with their three young children Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis last week. According to various Twitter and Instagram users, the royals were spotted on the slopes and enjoying meals at restaurants in the luxury French resort.

One royal watcher also claimed that William and Kate were joined by the Duchess' sister Pippa Middleton.

It wouldn't be a complete surprise if the Cambridges did manage to slip away for a winter break. Their last high-profile appearance was on Tuesday 29 March when William, Kate, George and Charlotte attended Prince Philip's service of thanksgiving at Westminster Abbey.

But since then, the Duke and Duchess have enjoyed time off royal duties following their week-long tour of the Caribbean. George, eight, and Charlotte, six, are also on their school holidays from Thomas's Battersea, while Louis, three, is enjoying a break from Willcocks Nursery School.

The children are also at the prime age to learn how to ski – a skill and hobby that their parents love.

The Cambridges were last seen in public in March for Prince Philip's service of thanksgiving

Back in 2016, George and Charlotte experienced their first taste of playing in the snow when the royals visited Courchevel for their first family holiday. The palace released official portraits showing William, Kate and their young children posing against snowy backdrops.

"The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are delighted to share new photographs of their family," a spokesperson said at the time. "The images show Their Royal Highnesses enjoying a short skiing holiday with their children in the French Alps.

William and Kate pictured in Klosters, Switzerland before they were married

"This was their first holiday as a family of four and the first time either of the children had played in the snow. It was very special and fun short holiday for the family, and they are grateful that John Stillwell [The PA photographer] was able to capture the moment so well. The Duke and Duchess hope people enjoy the photos."

It later emerged that the Cambridges had chartered the Duke of Westminster's private jet for the journey. As avid skiers, William and Kate have visited Courchevel various times, including before they were married. The couple have also skied in the adjoining Méribel resort.

