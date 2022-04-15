The sweet reason why Meghan Markle wasn’t wearing coat during Netherlands visit How lovely of the Duchess of Sussex!

Meghan Markle wowed the crowds in the Netherlands on Friday after arriving at a special friend and family Invictus Games reception in an amazing white Valentino pantsuit. While she previously completed the outfit with a long camel coat, the Duchess of Sussex took it off for a very sweet reason.

MORE: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle arrive in Netherlands after surprise UK visit

According to royal editor Omid Scobie, Meghan and Prince Harry were escorted to the venue by Team Netherlands’ competitors and their family, one of whom was carrying a newborn. However, when the weather grew colder during the walk, Meghan kindly removed her coat and give it to the mum of the baby so that she could keep her newborn warm. In the snaps of the couple arriving at the event, the mum can be seen carrying Meghan’s coat around her little bundle of joy, sweet!

Loading the player...

WATCH: Meghan Markle looks radiant in sweet video

Meghan looked incredible for their first day in the country, and accessorised her incredible suit with a Valentino bag and Aquazzura shoes. The pair appeared to be in great spirits, and at one point Meghan waved towards the press pen, and as they greeted people the couple placed their hands on each others’ backs.

The mum can be seen with Meghan's coat wrapped around her baby

Their arrival comes after they made a surprise appearance in the UK, paying a secret visit to the Queen at Windsor Castle, where they also met with Harry's father, Prince Charles.

MORE: Trouser suits are huge for spring - these are the 13 suits to wear for the event in your diary

Revealed: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's weekend plans following surprise Windsor visit

The Duke and Duchess' press office confirmed the news, with a spokesperson revealing that the visit took place as the pair headed to the Hague in the Netherlands ahead of the Invictus Games. It was the pair's first joint visit to the United Kingdom since they quit as working royals back in 2020.

Make sure you never miss a ROYAL story! Sign up to our newsletter to get all of our celebrity and royal news delivered directly to your inbox.