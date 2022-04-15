Prince Harry and Meghan Markle arrive in Netherlands after surprise UK visit: live updates The pair have travelled there for the Invictus Games

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have arrived in the Netherlands ahead of the 2022 Invictus Games. The pair were pictured on social media in snaps taken by fans who were awaiting a glimpse of the pair.

The couple, both wearing suits, walked towards a friends-and-family reception in warm sunshine at the Zuiderpark, where the games are being held. They were photographed and filmed by about 50 members of the media.

Harry wore a navy suit and Meghan wore an all-white suit with a white handbag. At one point Meghan waved towards the press pen, and as they greeted people the couple placed their hands on each others’ backs.

The pair arrived in the Netherlands on Friday

Their arrival comes after they made a surprise appearance in the UK, paying a secret visit to the Queen at Windsor Castle, where they also met with Harry's father, Prince Charles.

Harry was in great spirits

The Duke and Duchess' press office confirmed the news, with a spokesperson revealing that the visit took place as the pair headed to the Hague in the Netherlands ahead of the Invictus Games. It was the pair's first joint visit to the United Kingdom since they quit as working royals back in 2020. Harry had been back in the country for the funeral of his grandfather, and the unveiling of a statue for his late mother, Princess Diana.

The pair have arrived for the 2022 Invictus Games

The pair were sighted at the traditional Maundy Thursday service, in which the Prince of Wales stood in for her Majesty.

Harry has been wanting to visit his home country with his wife and their two children, Archie and Lilibet, but he and his family are "unable to return" because it is too dangerous, his legal representative has said.

Meghan gave a wave to the media

