Prince William and Kate Middleton pictured diving in incredible new photos from Caribbean tour The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge love adventure

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge had an incredible time during their Caribbean tour in March, and newly released pictures showed that they reached quite a few highs - or, rather, deeps.

Official royal photographer Matt Porteous took to Instagram to share a series of clips and photographs from his time capturing the couple during their tour.

VIDEO: Prince William and Kate Middleton meet with those affected by Hurricane Dorian

He revealed with some jaw-dropping snippets that he had captured the royal couple while they went deep sea diving, swimming about while sharks floated right past them in the majestic blue water.

"It was a true honour to document The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge on their week-long tour of the Caribbean last month," he wrote.

"Here are some highlights of the beautiful people, friendly smiles, breathtaking landscapes and pristine oceans we saw along the way."

Many were left in awe by the breathtaking visuals of the two from their trip, interacting with several dignitaries and experiencing the delights and beauties of the local culture.

The Duke and Duchess went deep sea diving during their Caribbean tour

During a speech the Prince delivered at the tail end of their visit, he said: "Foreign tours are an opportunity to reflect. You learn so much. What is on the minds of Prime Ministers. The hopes and ambitions of school children. The day-to-day challenges faced by families and communities."

Referring to the debate over whether each of the three nations might break away from the British monarchy to become republics, he said: "I know that this tour has brought into even sharper focus questions about the past and the future.

"In Belize, Jamaica and the Bahamas, that future is for the people to decide upon. But we have thoroughly enjoyed spending time with communities in all three countries, understanding more about the issues that matter most to them."

The future king continued: "Catherine and I are committed to service. For us that's not telling people what to do. It is about serving and supporting them in whatever way they think best, by using the platform we are lucky to have.

The royals toured Belize, Jamaica, and the Bahamas

"It is why tours such as this reaffirm our desire to serve the people of the Commonwealth and to listen to communities around the world."

