Kate Middleton and Prince William pictured skiing amid Prince Harry's whirlwind UK visit The Cambridges are enjoying a family holiday in the French Alps

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have been pictured on the slopes during their family skiing holiday to the French Alps.

Reports have been circling all week that the royal couple are enjoying a well-deserved half-term break in the resort of Courchevel with their children Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, and a new photo circling online shows the Cambridges watching their eldest son having a skiing lesson.

The photo, published on royal blog From Berkshire to Buckingham, shows Duchess Kate clad in a white ski jacket and black salopettes, while Prince William is bundled up in a blue coat.

With their goggles and helmets protecting them against the snowy weather, it's easy to see how the royal couple have managed to fly under the radar during their half-term break.

The Cambridges, pictured in 2016, have taken their children skiing this Easter

The image comes as Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle made a whistlestop visit to the UK en route to attending the Invictus Games in the Netherlands, meaning the royal brothers will have sadly missed the opportunity to see one another.

The Sussexes paid a secret visit to Harry's grandmother the Queen at Windsor Castle on Thursday, a move which has now been dubbed an "olive branch" to the royal family. The visit is the couple's first joint trip to the United Kingdom since they left their roles as working royals back in 2020.

The trip clashes with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's whirlwind UK visit

Harry had returned to his native country for the funeral of his grandfather Prince Philip, as well as for the unveiling of a statue for his late mother, Princess Diana.

Meanwhile, Prince William and Duchess Kate appear to be making the most of their family ski trip. No doubt the holiday is a prime opportunity to pass a love of their shared passion for the sport down to their young children.

Prince William and Duchess Kate are big skiing fans

Back in 2016, George and Charlotte experienced their first taste of playing in the snow when the royals visited Courchevel for their first family holiday.

The palace released official portraits showing William, Kate and their young children posing against snowy backdrops.

