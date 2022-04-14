Prince William gives rare insight into idyllic childhood The Duke of Cambridge opened up

The Duke of Cambridge spoke about his childhood with actress Cate Blanchett in a new audio interview released on Thursday.

Opening up about where his passion for the environment comes from, he credited his father and grandfather, Prince Charles and Prince Philip, saying that they "piqued" his interest in the natural world.

Reflecting on his childhood, William nostalgically recalled memories of climbing trees and digging ditches.

The Duke said: "I think my grandfather, my father, both kind of having a deep passion and interest in this area for many years, has sort of piqued my interest and my curiosity."

He went on: "So growing up, I was surrounded by kind of this adventure and this idea of exploring and being out in the garden. I used to spend hours climbing trees, digging ditches and all sorts of things – hiding in dens and all sorts round the garden.

"So I used to love being out in the sort of wild and the wet.” William was speaking on Audible's Climate of Change podcast which Cate co-hosts with entrepreneur and activist Danny Kennedy.

The Prince appeared on the Climate of Change podcast

The Oscar winner is a member of the Earthshot Prize Council and was keen to talk to the dad-of-three about his ambitious environmental initiative.

William expressed his hopes for the future during the conversation, saying he believes "huge strides" can be taken to tackle climate and environmental issues.

He said that his aim is to focus on scaling up the competition’s inaugural winners and that he'd like to see more solutions to repair the planet led by women and indigenous communities in the 2022 crop of nominees.

William now dotes on his own children

The Duke said that he was inspired by Christiana Figueres, chair of Earthshot’s board of trustees, calling himself a "stubborn optimist" about the future of the planet.

The inaugural Earthshot Prize ceremony was staged last October in London and this year's winners will be crowned in the US, although the host city has not yet been chosen.

