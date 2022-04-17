Prince George and Princess Charlotte make surprise appearance at Easter - photos The family were out in full force

Prince George and Princess Charlotte surprised royal fans as they stepped out alongside their parents Kate Middleton and Prince William on Sunday to attend the Easter Mattins Service at St George's Chapel at Windsor Castle in Berkshire.

The Cambridge's were a picture at the Easter celebrations with Kate wearing a stunning pale blue coat dress which she paired with a deep blue hat.

Charlotte, six and George, eight, twinned with their mother as Charlotte and both donned a beautiful pale blue floral dress and matching pale blue tights, whilst George wore a complimentary darker blue tie.

Other royals in attendance were Princess Eugenie and Peter Philips with his daughters Isla and Savannah.

The Countess of Wessex also arrived alongside her children, Lady Louise Mountbatten-Windsor, Viscount Severn and her husband the Earl of Wessex.

Mike and Zara Tindall also looked wonderful as they attended the service with their daughter Mia.

The exciting royal update came just after the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge took to their social media platforms to share a special Easter message.

On Twitter and Instagram, William and Kate shared a photo that showed a photo of a piece of Kensington Palace headed paper that had: "Happy Easter" written in stunning calligraphy.

On Twitter the royal couple wrote: "Wishing a Happy Easter to all our followers!" when they posted the image.

The Countess of Wessex and her family were also in attendance

Fans couldn't wait to respond with their own Easter wishes for the family.

One fan wrote: "Wishing you all a very Happy Easter too! Hope there are plenty of Easter eggs and Easter fun in the Cambridge household today!"

A second penned: "Here's wishing you all the happiest of times over Easter, thank you all so much for being our rays of sunshine in these dark times.

"We are extremely proud of you & all that you do you just make the world a better kinder place."

Another weighed in: "Happy Easter, William and Catherine. Blessings to you both, and to George, Charlotte and Louis. Wishing you all a lovely day."

