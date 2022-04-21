Meghan Markle's true feelings about her red lipstick look at Invictus Games REVEALED We loved it!

Meghan Markle had an incredible team of professionals, who are also close friends, accompany her and Prince Harry to the Netherlands for the Invictus Games.

Daniel Martin, Meghan's longtime makeup artist, and George Northwood, her hairdresser on past royal tours and her wedding day, accompanied the couple to The Hague – and are now taking to social media to share their personal experiences from their travels.

On Wednesday, Daniel took to Instagram to share several pictures from his week away with the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.

"Netherlands photo dump," he captioned his post, which included eight photos.

Daniel Martin shared several pictures from his time with Meghan and Harry

The first one showed Daniel's room at Soho House Amsterdam, where he stayed during his time in the country. The gorgeous room, which is around 24 square metres, features a super king-size bed, a window seating area and has views over the canal. Rates for the room begin at €325 per day for Soho House members.

The hotel, which Meghan and Harry attended the launch for back in 2018, features a rooftop pool and outdoor dining as well as a gym and a House Kitchen, offering food and drink from morning until late.

Meghan dazzled on her last engagement before flying back home

Other pictures shared include one of orange tulips, another of George Northwood taken inside Soho House, and a picture of Prince Harry and Meghan posing together at an Invictus Games reception, for which Meghan rocked a mini Valentino dress and a bold red lipstick.

Fans of Daniel loved the rare personal snaps and were quick to comment, with a number congratulating him on Meghan's looks throughout her time in the Netherlands.

"Her lip color, the KFC chips, the room…" a fan remarked, making reference to Meghan's red lipstick, whilst another wrote: "Her makeup was impeccable. Real question is how hard was it to convince her to wear a red lip? I loved it and hope you share the color."

Daniel Martin has been friends with the Duchess for years

Daniel was quick to reply, revealing that the surprising choice of lipstick came from Meghan.

"It was her idea!" he simply wrote.

It seems Daniel had the time of his life whilst accompanying the royal couple. When told by a follower that "It looks like a wonderful place to visit," Daniel replied: "OMG the Dutch are so hospitable and the weather was perfection!"

