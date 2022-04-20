Prince Harry doesn't know if he will return to UK for Platinum Jubilee celebrations He shared his concerns

Prince Harry sat down with Today's Hoda Kotb from American network NBC this week for a wide-ranging interview that covered his personal and professional life.

When asked whether he expected to return to the UK to celebrate the Queen's Platinum Jubilee with his family, however, he revealed that he wasn't yet sure.

Sharing that he wants his two young children – Archie, two, and Lili, ten months – to meet his grandmother, he said: "I don’t know yet, there’s lots of things – security issues and everything else. So this is what I’m trying to do, trying to make it possible that, you know, I can get my kids to meet her."

WATCH: Prince Harry discusses his and Meghan Markle's visit with the Queen

The candid conversation took place in The Hague, where Harry is attending the Invictus Games, the competition he founded for ill and injured sportspeople.

The Prince also opened up about his love and respect for the monarch, who turns 96 on Thursday.

Harry spoke to Hoda Kotb

Asked what the best thing about his grandmother is, he replied: "Her sense of humour and her ability to see humour in so many different silly things. We have a really special relationship, we talk about things that she can’t talk about with anybody else."

He then cheekily added: "But I think after a certain age you get bored of birthdays."

When questioned about whether his grandmother would be bored of her Platinum Jubilee he laughed and said: "No, I don’t think so. She’s had a few jubilees now, everyone is slightly different but I’m sure she’s looking forward to it."

Harry was joined by Meghan at the weekend

There has been mounting speculation about whether Harry and his wife, Meghan Markle, will make a balcony appearance with the Queen during the Platinum Jubilee celebrations, but it seems that royal watchers will have to wait and see.

In the meantime, the monarch will no doubt have enjoyed reunited with the couple for the first time since the start of the pandemic when they visited her at Windsor Castle on their way to the Netherlands.

