Royal fans react to Meghan Markle's faux pas during private engagement at Invictus Games Pictures of Meghan's event on Sunday morning were released on Tuesday

Meghan Markle might have already left the Invictus Games to return home to her children in Montecito, but during her time in The Netherlands, the Duchess made sure she spent time with the competitors and their families.

On Sunday, a day before leaving for Los Angeles, Meghan took part in a private engagement with the British Embassy in the Hague and pictures have now been released.

"A very special moment in the @UKinNL tent on Sunday as Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex joined #TeamUK families for @nl_British's story hour! Team UK's James Stride read 'Hairy Maclary from Donaldson's Dairy'."

In the adorable snaps, the mother-of-two could be seen sitting on the floor with a baby on her lap, talking to toddlers and also taking part in a painting session.

A very special moment in the @UKinNL tent on Sunday as Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex joined #TeamUK🇬🇧 families for @nl_British's story hour! Team UK's James Stride read 'Hairy Maclary from Donaldson's Dairy'@InvictusGamesNL #IG22 @HelpforHeroes

📷 Chris Allerton @WeAreInvictus pic.twitter.com/JpXj3e3HnD — UK in NL🇬🇧🇳🇱 (@ukinnl) April 19, 2022

Several pictures of Meghan's engagement on Sunday were shared on Tuesday

The 40-year-old chose to paint a very poignant tribute, the Ukrainian flag with the word "peace" written over it – however, fans soon noticed her mistake, with the flag painted the wrong way round.

"The Ukrainian flag she painted is sadly upside down," one noted, whilst another added: "Oh dear, MM has written "peace" across her Ukrainian flag but her flag is incorrect. She has it upside down."

Others, however, loved the rare snaps from the private engagement and were quick to share their joy at seeing them.

"This must have been fun! Lovely pictures, happy families… duchess Meghan is relaxed," one wrote.

For the couple's last engagement Meghan dazzled in a white Valentino dress

"Oh my heart! just lovely," said another.

The photos were released on Tuesday, as snippets from Prince Harry's interview with Hoda Kotb were released.

In the rare chat, the Duke opened up about his and Meghan's meeting with the Queen last week.

"Being with her, it was great," he said during the interview, which took place in The Hague in the Netherlands. "It was just so nice to see her … She's on great form."