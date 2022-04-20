Prince Harry asked if he misses brother William – see his reaction The pair haven't seen each other this year

Hoda Kotb didn't let Prince Harry off easily when she interviewed him for NBC this week, asking him a range of questions when she spoke to him at The Hague as he helmed the Invictus Games.

The broadcaster grilled the Prince about his family, including his relationship with his grandmother the Queen, and she also asked how things were with William and their father Prince Charles.

Speaking about Harry and Meghan's move to California, Hoda asked: "Do you miss your brother and your dad?" Harry elegantly side-stepped the question by bringing the focus back to the Games, and referencing his wife and children.

WATCH: Prince Harry asked if he misses brother William by Hoda Kotb – see his reaction

"Look I mean, for me at the moment I'm here focused on these guys and their families," he said.

The dad-of-two continued: "I'm here and giving everything that I can 120% to them to make sure that they have the experience of a lifetime, that's my focus here.

The brothers reunited at Prince Philip's funeral

"When I leave here I get back and my focus is on my family who I miss massively."

The Prince first addressed rumours of a rift with his brother back in 2019, when he and Meghan took part in ITV documentary Harry and Meghan: An African Journey.

Harry said that "inevitably stuff happens" given the pressure of the roles he and William were born into. He then added: "The majority of the stuff is created out of nothing but as brothers, you know, you have good days, you have bad days."

They also unveiled Princess Diana's statue last year

After he and Meghan stepped back from their roles as senior working royals, Harry was more forthright about the division between himself and William, including in a much-discussed interview with Oprah Winfrey last year.

The pair appeared to be on good terms at Prince Philip's funeral the following month, however, and reunited again to unveil a memorial statue to Diana, Princess of Wales alongside the Spencer family.

