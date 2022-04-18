Meghan Markle surprises in mini dress and red lipstick on Easter Sunday – fans all saying the same thing The Duchess looked incredible!

Meghan Markle has been stunning fans with her incredible looks since arriving in the Netherlands for the Invictus Games last week.

Prince Harry's wife has wowed in several glamourous and casual looks but on Sunday she pulled out an incredibly daring one – a mini white Valentino dress which she accessories with red lipstick.

The mother-of-two wore the short embroidered crepe couture dress, which retails at £3,600, at an Invictus Games reception and finished off her look with a small Khaite brown bag, which is available for £960, and matching heels.

Many of Meghan's fans, which were lucky to meet her ahead of the reception, shared several pictures of the Duchess of Sussex's look – and whilst fans loved the choice of dress, many couldn't stop talking about her choice of lipstick.

Meghan Markle picture alongside fan Eline Lantzendörffer

"MEGHAN IN RED LIPSTICK IS MY FAVORITE," one noted, whilst a second added: "I have been waiting for Meghan to wear red lipstick."

"I love the red lip and side part," remarked a third.

Meghan's close friend Daniel Martin is in charge of the Duchess's beauty look whilst in the Netherlands, and whilst he has previously admitted that Meghan doesn't feel comfortable wearing red lipstick, it seems she has changed her mind.

Meghan and Harry wore a more casual look earlier in the day

"The one time she did a red lip, she just didn't feel comfortable in it," Daniel told Teen Vogue in 2019. "She likes to talk and she's not a fussy person, so she doesn't want to have to worry about anything."

Of her go-to routine, he added back then: "She likes a stronger eye, her brow is a lot more defined now. But it's still her. If anything, she's going to experiment with different tones, and now that she's more tan she'll use warmer colors. But she doesn't stray too far from her technique, she's very formulaic with her routine.

"They have so many engagements, you have to stick with what you know and feel comfortable and confident and just own it."