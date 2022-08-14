The Queen marks sweet milestone from Jubilee celebrations

Isabelle Casey
The Queen marked the sweetest milestone from an incredibly sweet moment from her Platinum Jubilee celebrations earlier this year.
The Queen marked an incredibly sweet milestone from her Platinum Jubilee celebrations from back in June, on Saturday.
MORE: Party at the Palace: Queen makes surprise appearance during Jubilee celebrations - photos
Taking to Twitter, the Queen's team shared that it has been 70 days since Her Majesty met with Paddington Bear within the walls of Buckingham Palace - a favourite moment for royal fans - in a special video to kick off the Party at the Palace concert.
WATCH: The Queen celebrates her Platinum Jubilee
Captioning a shot of the duo sitting across the table from one another, the team penned: "Ma'amalade sandwich Your Majesty? Exactly 70 days ago today, The Queen and Paddington Bear got the #PlatinumPartyatthePalace rocking #PlatinumJubilee."
READ: From grumpy, to cheeky, to overjoyed: Prince Louis' 7 best moments at the Queen's Jubilee
SEE: The Queen’s Jubilee walking stick: did you spot this crucial detail?
In the sweet post, the Queen looked sensational as she was dressed to the nines in a blue and green silk paisley dress. Paddington, of course, donned his usual blue duffle coat and iconic red hat as the pair enjoyed a cup of tea.
Fans couldn't get enough of the sketch
Royal fans flocked to comment on the touching milestone. One fan replied writing: "Such a lovely video and tribute!! Because of this I watched Paddington Bear one and two and loved those movies as well! May I ask, what is the name of the beautiful tea set? It is so glorious!"
The Queen was in high spirits for her weekend of celebrations
A second wrote: "Thank you so much for putting this video on; it is the most beautiful film of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II, and I will treasure it always in my memory! With much love from a marmalade sandwich-eating loyal subject."
A third said: "The Paddington Bear skit was so sweet, funny, and utterly delightful! Simply LOVED seeing the expressions of the Royal Family in the stands as it aired! Bravo to HMTQ!"
While a number of fans were convinced that the sweet collaboration deserved a BAFTA award, as one fan enthused: "Brilliant my favourite part of the Jubilee and I hope it does win a BAFTA."
A second agreed, writing: "The BAFTA is yours Your Majesty without a doubt," alongside five applauding hands emojis.
Make sure you never miss a ROYAL story! Sign up to our newsletter to get all of our celebrity and royal news delivered directly to your inbox.