The Queen's incredible addition at Buckingham Palace revealed Her Majesty is celebrating 70 years on the throne

The Queen has revealed an amazing change to the grounds of Buckingham Palace ahead of her Platinum Jubilee celebrations in June.

The monarch's official social media accounts shared a photo of the eye-catching addition to her London residence this week, and royal watchers were seriously impressed.

An illustration showed a sculpture called 'Tree of Trees' that will feature 350 trees and be built in front of the Palace for tourists and visitors to admire.

It commemorates not only the Queen's huge milestone of 70 years on the throne, but the Queen’s Green Canopy, a huge tree-planting initiative across the country.

The picture's caption read: "On #EarthDay, the @queensgreencanopy have revealed the design of the 'Tree of Trees' sculpture that will be created outside Buckingham Palace for the #PlatinumJubilee celebrations in June.

"The sculpture will feature 350 British native trees, that will then be gifted to community groups and organisations, to help inspire the next generation of tree planters across the nation."

The stunning image was shared to social media

It went on: "The Queen’s Green Canopy (QGC) is a unique tree-planting initiative created to mark Her Majesty’s Platinum Jubilee, with over 1 million trees already planted in the first planting season. Tree planting will commence again in October, through to the end of the Jubilee year. [Camera icon] Heatherwick Studio for The Queen’s Green Canopy."

Royal fans were quick to share their approval of the idea, with one taking the time to credit the Queen's late husband, Prince Philip, for his environmentalism, in a heartfelt response.

The Queen will celebrate 70 years on the throne in June

They wrote: "Prince Philip was ahead of the game with the importance of preserving nature, habitats and the importance of community initiatives. A fitting, living sculpture that shares the beauty of our planet. #preciousnature #platinumjubilee [green heart emoji]."

Others commented: "Love this idea," "This is so beautiful," and: "This looks incredible!"

