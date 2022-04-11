Best Queen's Jubilee hampers to celebrate in style this summer

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

The Queen will celebrate her Platinum Jubilee this year to mark her 70-year reign, which will see Her Majesty carry out a number of royal celebrations, and treat us to a four-day bank holiday weekend in June.

While some may be throwing street parties to celebrate the milestone, others may be looking to buy themselves, or someone else a jubilee hamper to celebrate.

Some may take that picnic hamper al fresco to enjoy with friends or family over the long summer weekend, while others may to a DIY party in the comfort of their home, or garden. However, you choose to celebrate the Platinum Jubilee, make sure you have a hamper in tow.

From M&S and John Lewis to Fortnum & Mason, Selfridges and many more, afternoon tea hampers, foodie bundles, or solely fizz, there is something for everyone.

Fortnum & Mason Jubilee hamper

Fortnum & Mason pulls out all the stops when it comes to hampers, whether it is for Christmas, Easter, a thank you gift, or to celebrate the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee. With plenty of options to shop, shoppers are spoilt for choice. We challenge you to pick just one!

The Jubilee Celebration Hamper, £230, Fortnum & Mason

M&S Jubilee hamper

M&S is one of the most popular go-to shopping destinations for those shopping for hampers to celebrate the Platinum Jubilee.

While some may be looking for tea-total bundles, others may prefer hampers containing a bottle of bubbly, or containing sweet treats.

While there are plenty of hampers to choose from at M&S, the Windsor Hamper sounds the most appropriate.

Windsor Hamper, £100, M&S

John Lewis Jubilee hamper

John Lewis is another firm favourite to shop hampers, whether they are curated by John Lewis or other retailers, such as Hotel Chocolat, or more.

Shoppers can select from affordable hampers ranging from £6.50 up to a whopping £430, so there is something for every budget, and occasion.

John Lewis & Partners The Chelsea Hamper, £100, John Lewis

Selfridges Jubilee hamper

Selfridges has an impressive selection of gifts, as well as food, drinks, and all of those combined together in a hamper.

Some hampers are exclusive to Selfridges, so you will want to be quick to snap up those bundles, which are hot property this Platinum Jubilee.

Ultimate Treats hamper, £100, Selfridges

NotOnTheHighStreet Jubilee hamper

NotOnTheHighStreet has everything shoppers could ever desire, whether you are on the hunt for a gift, decorations for your Platinum Jubilee party, or a hamper.

Plus it is the ideal shopping destination for those on a budget, so you don’t have to fork out a fortune on your Jubilee hamper this summer.

Jubilee Platinum Teatime Collection Gift Hamper, £24.99, NotOnTheHighStreet

Cartwright & Butler

What can beat tea and biscuits? Very little.

Cartwright and Butler has kept it short and sweet, and affordable, with its hampers to mark the Platinum Jubilee, as the dedicated afternoon tea bundle will set you back just £16, which gets our seal of approval.

The Platinum Jubilee Collection, £16, Cartwright & Butler

Fenwick Jubilee hamper

Fenwick is another go-to destination for those shopping for hampers, whether you are looking to shop for a bargain, or blow the budget.

Choose from tea or coffee hampers, as well as chocolate bundles or wine and champagne hampers to celebrate the Platinum Jubilee.

Sommeliers Celebration Hamper, £300, Fenwick

Cutter & Squidge Jubilee hamper

Cutter and Squidge have created a whole host of sweet treats, from cakes to brownies, as well as afternoon tea hampers.

Whether you are vegan, shopping for gluten free options, or nut-free hampers, Cutter & Squidge has a selection of hampers to enjoy.

Afternoon Tea Hamper, £89.99, Cutter & Squidge

Harvey Nichols Jubilee hamper

Harvey Nichols is another popular shopping destination to buy hampers, especially in time for the Platinum Jubilee.

There are a whole host of luxe hampers, so you can channel your inner royal come June.

All Things Nice Hamper, £90, Harvey Nichols

Hotel Chocolat Jubilee hamper

Hotel Chocolat is the place to shop for those wanting a sweet treat. Whether you are stocking up on the chocolate slabs, Hotel Chocolat’s puddles, or a full bundle with all your favourite choccie buys inside, the options are endless.

Large Chocolate Hamper, £42.50, Hotel Chocolat

The Newt Jubilee hamper

The Newt is the go-to destination for those looking for a mini-break, but you can also shop hampers too.

While some may plan to have the best of both this Platinum Jubilee, others may just prefer to stock up on The Newt’s tasty hamper - either way, you are in for a treat.

The Sparkling Breakfast Hamper, £135, The Newt

