Prince Charles and Duchess Camilla share sweet birthday tribute to Princess Charlotte

Prince Charles and Duchess Camilla took to social media to share birthday wishes to Princess Charlotte and the message is so sweet.

Taking to Twitter the Duke and Duchess of Cornwall reshared the stunning images posted by Prince William and Duchess Kate in aid of the special occasion.

Reposting the photos, Charles and Camilla wrote: "Happy birthday to Princess Charlotte - 7 years today!."

Fans flocked to comment on kind message and left their own birthday wishes for the Princess.

Happy birthday to Princess Charlotte - 7 years today! 🎉 https://t.co/MaGlzz59LS — The Prince of Wales and The Duchess of Cornwall (@ClarenceHouse) May 2, 2022

Charles and Camilla shared the update with their 1 million Instagram followers

One fan wrote: "Wishing Princess Charlotte a very Happy Birthday and all the best."

A second penned: "She is such a beautiful and adorable little girl and I love her toothless smile, wishing her a very happy and healthy birthday!

"I hope she will have a super fun day and a wonderful new year."

This is pup Orla's public debut ©The Duchess of Cambridge

A third replied: "#HappyBirthday HRH Princess Charlotte, may the day be like you want it to be."

In the adorable photos, posted by William and Kate, Charlotte is the picture of a perfect Princess, captured alongside the Cambridge's beloved family dog, cocker spaniel Orla.

Fans couldn't help but notice how much the birthday girl looks like dad William and replied to the sensational shots. One fan wrote: "She looks so like William!!"

Louis turned four last week ©The Duchess of Cambridge

A second agreed and penned: "William’s mini me."

A third said: "I usually think she looks like The Queen but in this first one she resembles her dad."

The stunning images were the work of mum Kate in honour of the special day.

Last week Kate also showed off her photography skills after she captured beautiful beach photos of Prince Louis for his fourth birthday.

Fans were very impressed with the Duchess' special talent. One fan commented on Louis' snap: "Congrats to the handsome birthday boy, spitting image of the talented photographer."

We can't wait to see more fabulous photos from the Duchess!

