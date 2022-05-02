Princess Charlotte's adorable £19 birthday top revealed

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Princess Charlotte celebrated her seventh birthday on Monday, and she looked adorable in photos taken by her mother the Duchess of Cambridge to mark the special day.

The young royal beamed for the camera in the sweet images released on Sunday, and she looked so cute wearing a £19 white polka dot polo shirt from high street favourite Next – which Duchess Kate buys in multi-packs.

WATCH: Princess Charlotte shares sweetest moment with Princess Beatrice

Charlotte's bargain buy – which she was first spotted wearing for a Father's Day appearance with dad Prince William and brother Prince George last year – could be seen peeking out from underneath her blue, cable-knit Ralph Lauren jumper, which is sadly no longer available in that colour.

The pretty polo top is part of a three-pack which costs between £15 and £19 from the brand. The multi-pack Kate purchased also features a pink polo and a navy polo.

Charlotte's blue and white polo features a scalloped blue trim and slightly puffed shoulders. We can certainly see why mum Kate liked them!

Charlotte looked adorable in her birthday photos

Kate and William shared three photographs of Charlotte on social media which were taken in Norfolk this weekend by the Duchess, who is a keen photographer, and one shows the Princess cuddling the family's pet dog, a cocker spaniel named Orla, who hasn't been seen before.

Shop similar:

Multi-pack tops, £9.99 / $14.99, H&M

Charlotte has had a busy time over the last few weeks, attending both Prince Philip's service of thanksgiving at the start of April and her family's traditional Easter service along with her parents and her elder brother, Prince George.

Less formally, Charlotte, George, and Kate were spotted last month enjoying a post-school run treat on a warm spring day, as they went out for ice cream.

Shop similar:

Ralph Lauren Logo-Embroidered Cable-Knit Jumper, £76 / $89, Farfetch

School days might soon look different for the young royals, however, as not only will they be joined by their younger brother Prince Louis, four, but they will reportedly attend a different school entirely because Prince William and Kate are understood to be considering a move to the Home Counties.

