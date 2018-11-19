Royal fans question why there hasn’t been a photo of Prince Charles and Princess Charlotte together The Prince of Wales is a doting grandfather-of-three

Prince Charles proved just what a doting grandfather he is during a relaxed family photoshoot on a sunny afternoon back in September, when he posed for photos with his children and grandchildren in the grounds of Clarence House. Royal fans couldn’t get enough of the cute newly-released photo of the 60-year-old holding his youngest grandchild, Prince Louis, which reminded them of the pictures of Charles with a baby Prince George, who now at five-years-old, was sitting on his grandfather's knee in the group shot. However, there has yet to be a photo of Charles with just his only granddaughter, Princess Charlotte, together, and it's something that fans would very much love to see.

Royal fans want to see a photo of Prince Charles and Princess Charlotte together

After Clarence House shared the photo of Charles and Louis featuring on the front cover of the Sunday Times Magazine, comments soon followed, with one saying: "We need a photo with Charlotte please," while another said: "Very lovely photo of Grandpa Wales and Prince Louis, my heart just melted. Now we just need one more photo of Princess Charlotte and Grandpa Wales, or the Cambridge kids." A third added: "How beautiful, now we just need a picture of Charles and Charlotte."

Prince Charles has a close relationship with his three grandchildren

Charles and Charlotte sound like they have a wonderful relationship, and photographer Chris Jackson observed just how hands-on Charles was with his young grandchildren during the photoshoot. He told the Sunday Times Magazine: "He is a very hands-on grandfather. He was holding hands with George and Charlotte, and bounding Louis up and down for a long time. George was very happy on the prince's knee. They have a great relationship that's a little more established, as George is a bit older."

Charles cuddling his youngest grandson Louis

Charles' strong bond with his grandchildren was touched upon in the BBC documentary, Prince, Son and Heir: Charles at 70, which aired earlier in the month. Prince William described his dad as being "brilliant" with his children – although he wished he would be able to spend a little more time with them. "He’s the fittest man I know, but equally I want him to be fit until he’s 95," William said. “Having more time with him at home would be lovely, and being able to you know play around with the grandchildren. Because when he’s there, he’s brilliant. But we need him there as much as possible."

