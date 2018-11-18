How Prince Charles kept George, Charlotte and Louis entertained during recent family portrait This is too cute!

Prince Charles is affectionately known to his three grandchildren as Grandpa Wales, and their close bond was evident from the recently released birthday portraits of them all together. And while photographer Chris Jackson managed to capture the perfect family shots, Charles was also on hand to help ensure that his young grandchildren were kept entertained during the process. In an exclusive interview with the Sunday Times Magazine, Chris observed just how hands-on Charles was. "He is a very hands-on grandfather. He was holding hands with George and Charlotte, and bouncing Louis up and down for a long time. George was very happy on the prince's knee. They have a great relationship that's a little more established, as George is a bit older," he said.

Prince Charles made sure his grandchildren were kept entertained

Charles is soon to become a grandfather for the fourth time, with the news of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex expecting their first child together. Prince Harry and Meghan announced the happy news in October ahead of their royal tour of Australia, Fiji, Tonga and New Zealand, and throughout their trip were gifted with thoughtful baby presents by kind-hearted fans. And while the couple haven’t disclosed whether they know the baby's gender, Harry admitted that he'd love to have a baby daughter.

Charles has a close relationship with his three grandchildren

Charles' strong bond with his grandchildren was touched upon in the BBC documentary, Prince, Son and Heir: Charles at 70, which aired earlier in the month. Prince William described his dad as being "brilliant" with his children – although he wished he would be able to spend a little more time with them. "He’s the fittest man I know, but equally I want him to be fit until he’s 95," William said. “Having more time with him at home would be lovely, and being able to you know play around with the grandchildren. Because when he’s there, he’s brilliant. But we need him there as much as possible."

