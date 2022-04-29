What Prince William said to Kate Middleton at the altar on their wedding day The royal couple tied the knot in 2011

Prince William and Kate Middleton married on April 29, 2011 in a beautiful ceremony that was watched by well-wishers from around the globe.

One of the aspects of the ceremony that riveted royal fans was the couple’s tender exchange of words and glances after Kate walked down the aisle in her flowing Alexander McQueen gown.

But what did William say to his new bride as the couple stood at the altar? In the 11 years since the ceremony, neither of the Cambridges have confirmed what words were said.

However, lip readers who watched videos of the happy occasion reported that William greeted Kate by saying: "You look lovely. You look beautiful," as he smiled at her in adoration.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Prince William has best reaction to his royal wedding being a highlight of the past decade

Turning to his new father-in-law, William reportedly cheekily joked, "We were supposed to have just a small family affair."

The Prince didn't look at Kate as she walked down the aisle towards him and Prince Harry, who was his best man.

Prince William didn't look as his bride-to-be walked down the aisle

Harry did turn, however, and is believed to have sweetly told his older brother, "Right, she is here now. Well, she looks beautiful, I can tell you that," according to author Marcia Moody in her 2013 book Kate: A Biography.

More than a million people lined the procession route to see Kate as she headed to Westminster Abbey for the ceremony, which was performed by the then Archbishop of Canterbury, the Most Reverend Dr Rowan Williams.

The happy couple then headed to Buckingham Palace where they took their places on the balcony with their families to wave to the crowds.

The couple married in 2011

We also saw William and Kate exchange a heart-melting kiss.

In the years since their marriage, the couple have gone from strength to strength, launching new initiatives both separately and together, and of course welcoming their three children: Prince George, eight, Princess Charlotte, six, and Prince Louis, four.

