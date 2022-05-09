The Queen to miss the State Opening of Parliament - Prince Charles and Prince William to take over Her Majesty will undertake some private engagements later in the week

The Queen will no longer attend the State Opening of Parliament on Tuesday, it was announced on Monday evening.

MORE: The Queen's great-grandchildren to make rare apperance during Platinum Jubilee

Her Majesty was due to attend the event but due to health issues, the Prince of Wales will instead go in her place, reading out her speech on her behalf.

Buckingham Palace said in a statement: “The Queen continues to experience episodic mobility problems, and in consultation with her doctors has reluctantly decided that she will not attend the State Opening of Parliament tomorrow.

Loading the player...

VIDEO: The Queen to miss beloved annual event

"At Her Majesty’s request, and with the agreement of the relevant authorities, The Prince of Wales will read The Queen's Speech on Her Majesty’s behalf, with The Duke of Cambridge also in attendance."

MORE: Princess Charlotte, Prince George and Mia Tindall steal the show at Easter Sunday service

MORE: Prince William and Kate's Easter holiday plans with George, Charlotte and Louis revealed

A new Letters Patent authorised by the Queen was issued to cover the State Opening delegating to Counsellors of State the royal function of opening a new session of Parliament.

The Queen will miss the State Opening of Parliament

In this instance, it enables Charles and Prince William to jointly exercise that function. No other functions have been delegated by the Queen.

MORE: Lady Louise's sweet connection to the Queen revealed

SEE: Lady Louise Windsor's subtle tribute to grandfather Prince Philip you might have missed

This is the first time that the monarch has missed this event since the fifties.

Prince Charles will attend the event on Her Majesty's behalf

On Tuesday, the Prince of Wales and the Duchess of Cornwall will be in their usual seats, while the Duke of Cambridge will sit opposite Camilla. It will be the Duke's first time attending.

The Queen is still understood to take part in a number of private engagements later in the week.

MORE: Prince Charles' revolutionary changes since taking control of the Queen's estate

Her Majesty is thought to have a busy diary at Windsor this week with a call with Australia undertaken on Monday, and a planned virtual Privy Council and phone audience with the Prime Minister on Wednesday.

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! Mail newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.