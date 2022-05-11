Kate Middleton reveals sweet unknown fact about youngest son Prince Louis The Duchess of Cambridge is a doting mother

The Duchess of Cambridge is known for her love of children and she clearly enjoyed her and her husband's engagement with parents and children in Glasgow on Wednesday.

Kate also revealed an adorable insight into her youngest son, four-year-old Prince Louis, and one of his interests.

While visiting the home of local parent Joanne Wales, a tenant of the housing, care and property management organisation the Wheatley Group, the mother-of-four's son Jason, who is the same age as Louis, showed the Cambridges his Spider-Man and Hulk toys.

Kate sweetly replied: "Louis our little boy loves Spider-Man too."

Miss Wales, who has been a single parent since her partner died nearly two years ago, later shared that she had enjoyed talking to the royal couple, finding them down-to-earth and friendly.

She said: "They were absolutely lovely and straight away they were talking to Jason about superheroes.

The Duchess is such a doting mum

"It was not as weird as I had thought it would be because they just put you at ease, they are so nice and welcoming, they just wanted to make sure that I was doing okay and that I look after myself because sometimes mums tend to put themselves on the backpedal."

Kate and William also met Lynette Wilson, 36, a mother-of-three who told the couple how she has been helped by Wheatley Foundation’s EatWell emergency food parcel service.

Kate met Glasgow residents on Wednesday

Her daughter Olivia gave William a picture she had drawn of him, to which Kate replied that it was "very good".

Earlier in the day, the Cambridges toured St John’s Primary School in Port Glasgow to learn about an innovative project where children interact with a mother and baby to learn about its development and aid their emotional empathy.

During the visit, William teased: "Can you get my wife out of here before she gets broody?"

