Prince Louis to join Prince George and Princess Charlotte 'at new Berkshire school' – details The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge's son just turned four

Prince Louis is growing up so fast after celebrating his fourth birthday on Saturday – and there will soon be more major changes coming his way.

MORE: Prince Louis' birthday portraits have royal watchers all saying the same thing

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge's youngest son is set to start school in September. While it was believed that he would join his sister, Princess Charlotte, six, at Thomas's, Battersea, it has now been reported that all three of the Cambridge children will be heading to a new school in Berkshire.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Prince William and Kate treat their children to a fun outing

Prince William and Kate are understood to be considering an imminent move to the Home Counties and are looking into new schools for Prince George as he turns nine this July.

According to the Daily Mail, William and Kate are now hoping to enrol Charlotte and Louis in the same school as their big brother.

READ: Why Prince George had a different start to his education than Charlotte and Louis

MORE: Everything Kate Middleton has said about fourth baby after 'broody' confession

Back in February, the royal couple were reported to be particularly impressed by independent preparatory school Lambrook, near Ascot.

Kate took this sweet photo of Prince Louis to mark his fourth birthday

Alongside Lambrook, Kate and William are believed to have looked at Ludgrove, the all-boys Berkshire boarding-only school where William and his brother, Prince Harry, went from the ages of eight to 13, although this may no longer be an option now that all three children are expected to attend the same school.

Reports of the family's relocation hopes were first revealed last year, but their plans are said to be "progressing rapidly" as they are keen to give their children as normal childhoods as possible before the couple accede to the throne.

The Cambridges are believed to be relocating to Berkshire

The family currently have a main royal base in London, Apartment 1A, which is located within Kensington Palace and works as a home-office setup.

They also have a countryside bolthole in Norfolk, Anmer Hall, which is where they spent a lot of time amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Make sure you never miss a ROYAL story! Sign up to our newsletter to get all of our celebrity and royal news delivered directly to your inbox.