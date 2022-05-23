Meghan Markle kisses Prince Harry after big win - and she looks stunning in red lipstick and a white skirt The couple hosted a charity polo match in aid of local charities

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex and the Los Padres polo team hosted a special charity polo match on Sunday in support of several local charities, including Foodback Santa Barbara County, Heal the Ocean and CALM4kids, and Meghan sure pulled out all the stops!

The mother-of-two looked stunning in a white summer skirt, a polka dot blouse and a belt by Khaite. To complete her look, and keeping with the dress code for the event, she wore a matching black hat.

As for her hair and makeup, Meghan went all out and looked like a Hollywood siren with red lipstick, wavy hair and big sunglasses.

The event was no doubt a hit, with the couple raising money for the charities tackling hunger, the environment and mental health, causes close to their heart. Harry's Los Padres team were even the winners on the day, and Meghan presented her husband with the trophy and a kiss!

Meghan Markle looked stunning in a white skirt and polka dot blouse

As the couple embraced on the podium, Meghan couldn't help but giggle as they were cheered by the crowds.

News of the special afternoon was first revealed by Amanda Nguyen, who took to Instagram over the weekend to share her invitation on her Instagram, but later deleted it.

Rebel Wilson was in attendance

The founder of Rise, a non-profit organisation, wrote alongside the invite: "Thank you Prince Harry and Meghan for this lovely invite to tomorrow's charity polo match. Looking forward to it tomorrow! Also, admittedly excited to wear a hat for the dress code."

The invite read: "On behalf of Prince Harry and Meghan, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex & the Los Padres polo team, you are cordially invited to An Afternoon of Polo in support of local charities."