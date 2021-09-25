Meghan Markle wears stunning caramel-colored coat as she joins Prince Harry at UN meeting

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex met with UN officials on the importance of vaccine equity during their trip in New York.

The pair met with Deputy Secretary-General of the UN Amina Mohammed before they joined a concert in New York set up to promote the topic.

The former environment minister for Nigeria said she had been speaking to Harry and Meghan about the issue among other fields they “care about deeply” including climate action and mental health.

WATCH: Meghan Markle reads her children's book to kids at a Harlem school

Mohammed took to Twitter to share a picture she took with the pair, revealing that they spoke on "how to engage on issues we care about deeply: climate action, women’s economic empowerment, mental well-being, youth engagement and vaccine equity."

Mom-of-two Meghan wore a tan blouse and trousers with a caramel-colored coat to keep herself warm in the New York chill; Harry kept it simple in a black suit and blue tie.

Global Citizen Live is one of several shows being held in cities from London to Lagos by the organisation Global Citizen, with artists including Ed Sheeran, Sir Elton John, Kylie Minogue, Metallica and Coldplay scheduled to perform.

The two met with UN leaders

Harry and Meghan’s visit is their first public appearance together since the birth of their daughter Lilibet in June.

On Friday they pair left their mark on a famed Harlem restaurant after they pledged to donate $25,000 to its COVID relief fund.

The couple stopped by Melba's restaurant after visiting a school in the area, with Harry having his first taste of the beloved soul food dish chicken and waffles.

The couple are on their first tour of New York

Taking to social media after Harry and Meghan's visit, owner Melba Wilson tweeted: "It was such an honor to officially welcome Prince Harry and Meghan, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex to Melba's!"

She added: "I am so thankful for their commitment to donate $25k and hope to welcome them back soon. Thank you for dining with us! #sweetpotatopiehugs."

The fund, which was set up by the restaurant, is aiming to raise $250,000 in order to provide financial relief to the dozens of hourly workers impacted at Melba's during the pandemic.

According to a fellow diner, Harry and Meghan were served Southern fried chicken and eggnog waffles, spring rolls, catfish, collard greens and yams, reports Page Six.

