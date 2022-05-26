Exclusive: Top Gun: Maverick star shares details of meeting 'engaging' Prince William and Kate Middleton Greg Tarzan Davis shared details of meeting the British royals

Prince William and Kate Middleton have been praised by the stars of Top Gun: Maverick after the glamorous London royal premiere.

Greg 'Tarzan' Davis shared details of meeting the British royals, and called them "disarming," sharing that they made everyone feel comfortable and that it "felt I had known them for so long".

"It can be a little intimidating, there are so many rules in place and I thought, 'oh if I mess up, what may happen?' but they are so disarming, I felt I had known them for so long and William was very engaging," he shared with HELLO!

Movie star Tom Cruise and legendary producer Jerry Bruckheimer introduced the royal couple to the film's stars, including Jennifer Connolly and Glen Powell, who were lined up against the backdrop of a real P51 fighter plane, like the one Tom pilots in the film.

"William had wandered past and then came back to talk to me more - we had a nice long talk, it was an incredible experience," Tarzan added.

But he joked that he couldn't share what their conversation was about, quipping: "See if I tell you I may not be invited back to London!"

Tarzan greeting Duchess Kate and Prince William

Jennifer recently spoke about what it was like to meet Prince William and Kate, sharing that the meeting with the Duke, in particular, was a special one since it tied back to her meeting with his mother, Princess Diana.

She revealed that this was her second royal premiere following one for the 1986 movie Labyrinth, where she got to meet the late Princess of Wales.

Speaking to Entertainment Tonight about the full-circle moment, Jennifer said: "[In] 1986, yes, for the premiere of Labyrinth, which was a movie I did when I was a teenager…I got to meet William's mom, [Princess] Diana."

The British royals met the cast of the film

Set 36 years after the original Top Gun movie was released in 1986, the sequel sees Tom reprise the role of US naval aviator Pete "Maverick" Mitchell, returning to the Top Gun academy to train fighter pilots.

They include Bradley Bradshaw – played by Miles Teller – who is the son of Maverick’s friend and radar officer Nick "Goose" Bradshaw, who was tragically killed when a training exercise went wrong.

