Jennifer Connelly opens up about 'special' moment with Prince William at Top Gun premiere The Oscar winner has a royal connection

Jennifer Connelly opened up about what it was like to meet the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, Prince William and Kate Middleton, at the Top Gun: Maverick premiere earlier this month.

The actress shared that the meeting with the Duke, in particular, was a special one since it tied back to her meeting with his mother, Princess Diana.

WATCH: Top Gun: Maverick trailer

She revealed that this was her second royal premiere following one for the 1986 movie Labyrinth, where she got to meet the late Princess of Wales.

Speaking to Entertainment Tonight about the full-circle moment, Jennifer said: "[In] 1986, yes, for the premiere of Labyrinth, which was a movie I did when I was a teenager…I got to meet William's mom, [Princess] Diana."

She termed the premiere and getting to meet the royal a "very special experience," explaining that she did think instantly of meeting his mother all those years ago as she spoke to him.

Jennifer's meeting with Prince William was a full circle moment

The star did add, however, that she was quite overwhelmed by the moment, saying she had "no recollection" of what they talked about.

Jennifer continued: "You think about the protocols that they ask you to be mindful of when meeting them and of course, you know, Kate and William were both so gracious and reached out and shook our hands and they are just impeccable."

The actress is starring alongside Tom Cruise in the highly-anticipated Top Gun sequel and recently spoke about what it was like taking to the skies with him - for real!

"He did pilot the plane," she told Den of Geek of the surreal moment when they took flight. "It's a very small plane, so it's just the two of us in there and it was an amazing experience.

The actress stars in the Top Gun sequel alongside Tom Cruise

"He's so good at so many things, and of course he was also an excellent pilot, so I was able to just sort of relax and enjoy that extraordinary experience while knowing that he was flying."

