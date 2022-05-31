Princess Beatrice's warning to Madness' Suggs at Buckingham Palace revealed

Madness frontman Graham McPherson, better known as Suggs, has revealed the warning he was given by Princess Beatrice while attending Buckingham Palace for the Queen's Diamond Jubilee in 2012.

The singer, who performed on top of the historic building for the royal celebration, recalled the "shocker" moment on Good Morning Britain on Tuesday.

WATCH: The Queen’s Jubilee celebrations day by day

He told presenters Richard Madeley and Charlotte Hawkins: "In the main ballroom in Buckingham Palace, Princess Beatrice came running up to me and said, 'Would you stop spilling drinks on my grandma's carpet?' which was a bit of a shocker.

"I didn't get beheaded," he jokingly added.

The 61-year-old also revealed that performing at Buckingham Palace was an "unforgettable" experience and also detailed his meeting with the Queen. "It was very nice indeed," he told the show's hosts. "I didn't know what to say so I said a stupid Tommy Cooper joke. 'Do you still get the football mam?' she said, 'No, not really,' so I said 'Can I have your cup final ticket?'

Princess Beatrice gave Suggs a warning back in 2012

"She did laugh," he added.

Madness will be celebrating the Queen's Jubilee once again this year as the band is hosting a bank holiday concert, Jubilation, in Brockwell Park, Brixton on 2 June to coincide with the royal's Platinum Jubilee.

While Suggs is performing in Brixton on Thursday, the Queen's birthday parade (Trooping the Colour) will be taking place. The annual public celebration will see over 1,400 parading soldiers, 200 horses and 400 musicians come together to mark the special occasion.

Suggs recalled the moment on Good Morning Britain

The parade will move from Buckingham Palace, down the Mall to Horse Guard's Parade, with members of the Royal Family joining on horseback and in carriages. The ceremony will close with the traditional RAF fly-past, which will be watched by the Queen and members of the Royal Family from the Buckingham Palace balcony.

