Duchess Kate, Sophie Wessex, Prince Beatrice & co are loving the wicker handbag trend for summer

There's a reason why the Duchess of Cambridge's influence on fashion and trends is called the 'Kate effect'. The wife of Prince William stepped out in the Caribbean earlier this year armed with an archive of stunning wicker handbags - and we're loving the trend for summer.

The likes of Sophie Wessex, Princess Beatrice, Meghan Markle and co have also adopted the rattan handbag trend through the years. From practical tote bags to kitsch clutches, wicker bags are a versatile accessory perfect for taking any outfit from winter to summer. And if these royal fashion icons are rocking it, we want to be too!

Scroll on to discover HELLO!'s favourite wicker handbag picks for this season, taking inspiration from the royal ladies that led the trend.

Duchess Kate's L.K.Bennet raffia clutch

The Duchess stepped out with L.K.Bennett's 'Natalie Clutch' during her Australian royal tour, and it was perfectly coordinated with her array of colourful summer dresses.

Though Kate's exact bag is a former season's find the brand has launched its straw foldover clutch for this summer - and we're sure the Duchess already has it in her handbag collection.

Danika Foldover Clutch, £72 / $140, L.K.Bennett

Duchess Kate's Anya Hindmarch fan clutch

Duchess Kate has long been a fan (pun intended) of this colourful wicker clutch from one of her favourite handbag designers, Anya Hindmarch. Its fun shape makes for an instant statement accessory, and is just the right size for all your summer essentials.

Though Kate's exact bag has been in her wardrobe for years, this similar half-moon clutch from Boden is a stunning lookalike.

Raffia Half Moon Clutch, £50, Boden

Princess Beatrice's Zara box bag

We love it when a royal rocks a high street brand. Princess Beatrice stepped out at the Queen's garden party in May with a seriously affordable piece of arm candy. Her black wicker box bag is a £39.99 find from Zara.

A favourite for the summer, Beatrice's exact bag was swiftly snapped up by royal fans. We're loving this alternative handmade box back from Etsy - especially the gold detailing.

Straw Top Handle Bag, £30 / $39.58, Etsy

Sophie Wessex's Sophie Habsburg raffia bag

The Countess of Wessex was a vision of summer on her recent royal tour of St Lucia, and her gorgeous wicker accessory dubbed the mother-of-two an instant royal style muse. Sophie accessorised with an elegant gold-strapped 'Capri' handbag adorned with vibrant blue flowers from Soler London.

Her exact handbag has notably sold out for the summer, but this floral wicker bag available on Wolf & Badger has a similar look and feel.

Flower Toquilla Straw Canasta, £75 / $123, Wolf & Badger

Meghan Markle's J.Crew rattan bag

Remember when the Duchess of Sussex stepped out for Prince Harry's Sentebale charity polo match in 2018? She looked picture perfect and still very current in a denim wrap dress and carrying a rattan J.Crew handbag.

The original J.Crew version of Meghan’s bag has long since sold out – but the good news is that a near-perfect dupe of the always-chic straw purse is on Amazon right now.

Mini Braided Basket Bag, £23 / $29, Amazon

