Meghan Markle pictured with royal family for the first time since leaving the UK as a senior royal

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex made a sensational return to the UK this week, bringing their two children, Archie and Lilibet, with them. On Thursday, the couple were among the royals who stepped out to celebrate the Queen's Platinum Jubilee and to mark her 70 years on the throne.

MORE: Why Prince Harry and Meghan can still get their moment on the Buckingham Palace balcony

Meghan, 40, was seen from inside the Major General's Office, talking to Savannah Phillips and Mia Tindall at Horse Guards Parade, in pictures obtained by MailOnline. The couple attended the traditional Trooping the Colour event to celebrate Her Majesty's official birthday.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Duchess Meghan reveals Archie and Lilibet's sibling bond

While Harry and Meghan watched the procession from indoors, they will not be seen on the iconic balcony at Buckingham Palace. They had a prime vantage point with members of the monarchy from the Duke of Wellington's former office, overlooking Horse Guards Parade, as they watched Prince Charles inspect the guardsmen and officers and take their salute.

MORE: Host a Jubilee party like Prince William and Kate Middleton

SHOP: HELLO!'s Jubilee T-shirt collection to celebrate in style

Meghan looked incredible wearing a sleek bodycon dress complete with an off-the-shoulder neckline and wrap detailing. The stunning frock, which came in a stylish navy hue, featured capped sleeves and a chic midi length.

She accessorised with elegant drop earrings and a large, wide-brimmed white hat adorned with an oversized bow by British milliner Stephen Jones. Meghan styled her raven hair in voluminous curls, draped to one side.

The Sussexes are also expected to join the congregation for Friday's service of thanksgiving for the Queen's 70-year reign at St Paul's Cathedral, but their participation in Trooping is an added element.

This is the first time Harry and Meghan have brought their family to the UK since leaving for the US in 2020. The Duke previously said he had wanted to return to his home country but felt it wasn't safe to due to his lack of security.

The trip is no doubt extra special for Prince Harry and Meghan as this is baby Lilibet's first introduction to the Queen and the royals. She is also set to receive some special attention as it's her first birthday on Saturday.

MORE: 15 best Queen's Platinum Jubilee memorabilia & merch

While the appearance also marks the first time the world is catching a proper glimpse of Lili, as she is known, the Sussexes finally shared the first photograph of Lilibet with the release of their 2021 Christmas card.

The Duchess of Cambridge with Camilla on Thursday

The adorable family photo was taken by their wedding photographer Alexi Lubomirski in the summer at the couple's home in Montecito. The precious portrait sees the family posing on some steps with Archie, two, sitting on Harry's lap and Meghan lifting Lilibet in the air.

RELATED: Archie's cutest outfits! Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan's stylish son

The message on the card read: "Happy Holidays. This year, 2021, we welcomed our daughter, Lilibet, to the world. Archie made us a 'Mama' and a 'Papa', and Lili made us a family."

Make sure you never miss a ROYAL story! Sign up to our newsletter to get all of our celebrity and royal news delivered directly to your inbox.

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.