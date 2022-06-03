Meghan Markle reunited with former employee at St Paul's Cathedral The Duke and Duchess attended the special event on Friday

Meghan Markle has reunited with her former employee, Samantha Cohen, at St Paul's Cathedral. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex worked with the private secretary, who was spotted at the Service of Thanksgiving, up until October 2019.

At the time of her exit from the royal role, the announcement read: “The Duke and Duchess of Sussex this afternoon received Ms Samantha Cohen upon relinquishing her appointment as Private Secretary to Their Royal Highnesses."

Before her time with the Sussexes, Samantha served as the Queen's private secretary. Samantha transferred to work for Harry and Meghan as their interim private secretary whilst the couple were looking for a more permanent solution and joined the pair on their tour of Africa as well as Meghan’s first ever solo outing with the Queen in Chester in June 2018.

Samantha was spotted at St Paul's Cathedral

She went onto become the co-chair at Cool Earth, a non-profit organisation working with indigenous communities to halt deforestation and climate change.

Samantha attending the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's wedding

Climate change and the environment are issues which the Sussexes feel very passionately about within their work and during their royal tour of Africa in September, Harry gave an impassioned speech, in which he said: "We are losing the race against climate change. Everyone knows it. There’s no excuse for not knowing that.” Fiona Mcilwham then replaced Samantha as the Sussexes' new private secretary.

Samantha was seated behind the royals

The Duke and Duchess may have spotted Samantha at the event as they walked past most of the congregation, with seats on the second row alongside Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie and their husbands, and Lady Sarah Chatto, the daughter of Princess Margaret, and her family.

The pair were seated behind the Earl and Countess of Wessex who are in the front row with their children, Lady Louise Mountbatten-Windsor and Viscount Severn, and the Duke and Duchess of Gloucester, while the Prince of Wales and Duchess of Cornwall have seats alongside them for the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge and the Princess Royal and her husband, Vice Admiral Tim Laurence.

