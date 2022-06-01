Prince Harry and Meghan Markle touch down in the UK with children Archie and Lilibet The royals will be attending the Platinum Jubilee celebrations

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have arrived in the UK with their children Archie and Lilibet, according to The Daily Mail. This is the first time Prince Harry and Meghan have brought their family to the UK since leaving for the US in 2020.

They are set to join the Queen and other members of the royal family to celebrate Her Majesty's Platinum Jubilee which kicks off with Trooping the Colour on Thursday.

It is believed the family-of-four will stay at Frogmore Cottage, Harry and Meghan's UK residence. The home was where the couple spent their final period as working royals before moving to north America, and it was recently reported that they extended the lease on a 12-month rolling arrangement.

Frogmore, a Grade-II listed property owned by the Crown Estate, was a gift from Harry's grandmother, the Queen, and is reportedly being used by Princess Eugenie and her husband, who are said to be out of the country.

Meanwhile, during the four-day weekend, the monarch is expected to spend time at some stage with the Sussexes. The trip is extra special since little Lili will celebrate her first birthday on Saturday, but it is not yet known when she will meet her great-grandmother in person for the first time.

Royal sources have stated that the Queen is no longer attending the Epsom Derby on Saturday given her mobility issues, with the Princess Royal taking her place. As such, there is speculation that she might finally get to meet her great-grandchild.

It's not yet known which Jubilee events the Sussexes are taking part in but they will most likely attend the Queen's main birthday parade, Trooping the Colour. While they won't be appearing on the balcony, they may still be part of the carriage procession down the Mall.

