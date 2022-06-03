Clarence House forced to delete tweet following Service of Thanksgiving Prince Charles and Camilla attended St. Paul's Cathedral on Friday

The official Twitter account for Clarence House has been forced to delete a tweet that was sent following the Service of Thanksgiving at St Paul's Cathedral on Friday.

The account, which documents the engagements of the Duke and Duchess of Cornwall, posted an incorrect message explaining how Prince Charles and Camilla joined the Queen along with other members of the royal family for the service.

Prince Charles and Camilla arrive at St Paul's Cathedral

The tweet in question read: "Thank you, Your Majesty, for 70 years of unwavering and dedicated service. Their Royal Highnesses, along with other members of The @RoyalFamily, joined The Queen at @StPaulsLondon for a Service of Thanksgiving in this, her #PlatinumJubilee year."

However, this was written in error as the Monarch decided to pull out of the service after feeling some "discomfort" after the Trooping the Colour on Thursday.

Clarence House deleted and re-tweeted their message to the Queen on Friday

The tweet has since been removed and been replaced by a re-written note, explaining how the future King and Queen Consort joined "other members of the Royal Family".

The post also features various images of the royals outside St Pauls ahead of the service, as well as one showing them walking down the aisle at the grand cathedral, with the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge just in front of them, before taking their seats for the service.

On Thursday evening, it was announced by Buckingham Palace that the Queen would not be attending due to feeling "discomfort". A statement explained that Her Majesty "greatly enjoyed her birthday celebration and the flypast in London during the Trooping the Colour parade.

The royals attended the Service of Thanksgiving at St Paul's Cathedral

However, she did 'experience some discomfort,' due to which she will be pulling out of Friday's national thanksgiving service.

"Taking into account the journey and activity required to participate in tomorrow's National Service of Thanksgiving at St Paul's Cathedral, Her Majesty, with great reluctance, has concluded that she will not attend," the statement read.

It is also believed that the Queen experienced "episodic mobility issues," according to a royal source, although she did attend the beacon lighting event on Thursday evening.

Meanwhile, Charles and Camilla were joined by the aforementioned Prince William and Kate, as well as other senior royals including Princess Anne and Sir Timothy Laurence.

The service also saw the Duke and Duchess of Sussex make an appearance, along with Princess Beatrice, Princess Eugenie, and their respective partners.

