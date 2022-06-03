Prince Charles blows kiss to Kate Middleton at Service of Thanksgiving This is so lovely

The Duchess of Cambridge and her father-in-law have a close relationship and Prince Charles illustrated his love for Kate in a sweet moment during the Queen's Service of Thanksgiving at St Paul’s Cathedral on Friday.

As the heir to the throne walked towards his daughter-in-law and eldest son, he could be seen sweetly blowing her a kiss.

Kate looked as stunning as ever in a stylish sunshine yellow dress and matching hat, while the Duchess of Cornwall wore a lovely white outfit.

The affectionate moment between Kate and Charles will no doubt have thrilled royal watchers, who cheered to see both Kate and her sister-in-law Meghan Markle.

Sadly, Her Majesty herself was unable to attend the ceremony after announcing that she experienced "some discomfort" at her Birthday Parade, Trooping the Colour, on Thursday.

Prince Andrew was also forced to pull out of the event after he tested positive for COVID-19, and the Archbishop of Canterbury, Justin Welby, also missed the service as he too has coronavirus and is resting.

The Duchess of Cambridge looked radiant

Also in attendance were Prince William and Prince Harry, Princess Anne, Princess Eugenie and Princess Beatrice and their husbands, Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi and Jack Brooksbank.

The event comes the day after royals enjoyed Trooping the Colour, the Queen's annual birthday celebration, which this year also paid tribute to her 70 years on the throne.

The royals attended the service on Friday morning

Kate and William's three children made their carriage debut as they travelled down the mall towards Buckingham Palace with their mother and grandmother Camilla.

They then joined their family on the balcony as they waved at the aircraft in the traditional flypast.

A statement from the Palace after the event read: "Taking into account the journey and activity required to participate in tomorrow's National Service of Thanksgiving at St Paul's Cathedral, Her Majesty, with great reluctance, has concluded that she will not attend."

