Duchess Camilla wears embellished white gown at the Queen's Service of Thanksgiving

On Friday, the Duchess of Cornwall wore a stunning embroidered white gown for the Service of Thanksgiving at St Paul’s Cathedral, which paid tribute to the Queen's 70 years on the throne.

Prince Charles' wife was perfectly dressed for the special occasion, wearing an elegant white gown with metallic embroidery. Beautiful!

Looking in great spirits, the mother-of-two accessorised with a stunning wide brim hat and finished off her look with golden high heels and timeless pearl earrings.

The blonde royal wore her hair in her trademark bold and bouncy bouffant that looked expertly coiffed. Natural makeup highlighted her lovely features.

The Duchess of Cornwall was a vision in white

The extra special service was also attended by the monarch, Princess Anne, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, Prince Andrew, his daughter's Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie and their husbands, Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi and Jack Brooksbank. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex also joined for the thanksgiving service.

Camilla arrived alongside her husband Prince Charles

The service is part of a series of celebrations for Her Majesty between 2 and 5 June, which will see the people of the United Kingdom come together to celebrate the historic milestone. The four days of celebrations include an array of public events and community activities, as well as national moments of reflection on The Queen’s 70 years of service.

Camilla looked picture-perfect as she attended the thanksgiving service

The sermon is being presented by the Archbishop of York Stephen Cottrell

Recently, Prince Charles and Duchess Camilla paid tribute to The Queen in the sweetest way. One of the ways that the Jubilee is being commemorated is with the Platinum Jubilee Cookbook which highlights the wide range of delicacies from across the world that the royals have dined on during their tours. And to give it that extra royal flair, the royal couple have written a joint foreword for the book.

