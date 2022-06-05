Princess Eugenie's baby August is her double in rare appearance at the Queen's Jubilee Pageant Baby August was dancing for joy!

Princess Eugenie's one-year-old son August is the image of his mother as he made the most adorable appearance at the Queen's Pageant on the final day of the Jubilee celebrations.

The infant was spotted sitting with the Princess and her husband Jack Brooksbank as they watched the exciting parade of A-listers head towards Buckingham Palace.

The baby boy was fully kitted out for the occasion and wore a light blue jumper with a peter-pan collared top underneath and complete with a union jack flag embroidered on the front.

August is not the only young royal to make an appearance as Prince Louis, four, was reunited with his siblings Prince George, eight, and Princess Charlotte, seven, for the final celebration.

Baby August cuddled up to his father

Louis was hilariously kept in check by his extended family as Mike Tindall who was sitting behind the young Prince.

The pair were watching the spectacle from the royal box when Mike was pictured giving Louis the, 'I've got my eye on you' sign while pointing his middle and forefingers towards his eyes.

Baby August recently celebrated his first birthday

The Duchess of Cambridge, who was sitting next to the four-year-old, could be seen laughing at the humorous exchange between her son and the former rugby player.

The colourful street pageant is the finale of the epic four-day celebrations and saw the likes of Holly Willoughby, Nicole Scherzinger and Rylan Clarke float down The Mall towards Buckingham Palace.

The incredible event is split into four acts: For Queen and Country with a military parade; The Time of Our Lives which will delve into seven decades of culture, music and fashion; Let's Celebrate, which tells the story of the Queen's life in 12 chapters with corgi puppets and carnival creations; and the Happy and Glorious musical spectacle which will see performances from stars of the music, comedy, film and arts world.

