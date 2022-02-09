Happy birthday royal baby August! Princess Eugenie's son's first year in photos Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank's son turned one on 9 February

A very happy birthday to Princess Eugenie and husband Jack Brooksbank's little boy August, who turned one on 9 February.

It's been a fun-packed year for the royal tot, who's seen a myriad of firsts – from being christened, meeting his new cousin and going on holiday with mum and dad. Not forgetting his super cute Halloween costume.

To celebrate the royal baby's birthday, we've taken a look back at the key events from baby August's first year of life. Take a trip down memory lane below…

Loading the player...

WATCH: Princess Eugenie shares first video of baby August

August is born!

Adorable August entered the world on 9 February 2021 at London's Portland Hospital.

His proud mother Eugenie took to her Instagram page to share the happy news, posting a black and white photo of her son's little hand and simply captioned it with three blue heart emojis.

Eugenie introduces her baby

Eleven days later, the Princess shared the first photo of her precious baby and wrote: "We wanted to introduce you to August Philip Hawke Brooksbank."

"Thank you for so many wonderful messages. Our hearts are full of love for this little human, words can't express. We are excited to be able to share these photos with you."

Mother's Day

On Eugenie's first Mother's day, the royal shared this beautiful photo of little August.

She wrote: "I'm so excited to be August's mum and as you can see I'm enjoying my first Mother’s Day.

"I'm also celebrating my beautiful Mumma with this picture of us from March 1990. You’ve taught me so much. Happy Mother’s Day to all."

Eugenie's birthday

August looked so sweet celebrating his mum's birthday with a cuddle. The royal told her Instagram followers: "Thank you for the birthday love yesterday.­­­.. I got the best present I could ask for!!

Prince Philip passes away

April was a sad month for the royal family, with the death of the Queen's husband and August's great grandfather, Prince Philip, aged 99.

Months after his passing, Princess Eugenie spoke about naming her son in honour of her grandfather, the Duke, on the documentary, Prince Philip: The Royal Family Remembers.

"We named August, August Philip, because grandpa has been such a huge, inspiring character in my life," she said as she fought back tears.

Speaking about the touching moment she introduced her baby son to the Duke, she added: "I brought little August to come and meet him. I told him that we'd named him after him. It was such a lovely moment. We were very lucky to do that."

Dad Jack's birthday

Eugenie shared this snap of husband Jack on his birthday with baby August peering out from his sling – adorable!

"You are exceptional... Happy Birthday my love," said the royal.

August's first Father's Day

The Princess posted another sweet picture of her husband and son to celebrate Father's Day 2021, writing: "Happy Father's Day to you my love.. you are the ultimate father to our boy!!"

Day out with mum

Little August experienced a day out in London's Green Park last summer.

Eugenie posted: "A giant herd of 100+ elephants has arrived in Green Park to share their @coexistence.story with London this summer. As a Patron of @elephantfamily and an honorary Matriarch it’s my pleasure to share this journey with you. Within The Tea Timers herd is a wonderful baby elephant called Assam August - and it was such a pleasure to take my August to meet him."

August's first family holiday

Eugenie and Jack took August to visit Granny – aka the Queen – at Balmoral in Scotland in August 2021. The couple were seen disembarking from a plane at Aberdeen Airport, having reportedly taken a commercial BA flight from London Heathrow.

Five-month-old August, who was dressed in a white ensemble, was accompanied by his nanny as the family made their way to a waiting Range Rover, to take them to Balmoral.

Eugenie and Jack are visitors to the Queen's Scottish estate every summer. During an appearance in ITV's Our Queen at Ninety, Eugenie described Balmoral as "the most beautiful place on earth", saying: "I think Granny is the most happy there. I think she really, really loves the Highlands."

August gets a cousin

There was excitement all around in September when Eugenie's sister Princess Beatrice welcomed her first child with husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi, a little girl named Sienna.

Eugenie posted on her Instagram: "To my dearest Beabea and Edo. Congratulations on your new angel. I can't wait to meet her and I'm so proud of you. We're going to have so much fun watching our children grow up. Love Euge."

Smiles for grandma

Sarah At HELLO!'s annual Inspiration Awards, Eugenie's mother Sarah Ferguson told us how the royal tot melts her heart every time he hits a new milestone.

"It's so funny because when August smiles at me now, because he's seven and a half months, you actually know he genuinely likes you," she revealed. "It's not a put-on smile, he genuinely finds me very funny which is quite lucky."

Halloween dress-up

August was dressed as the cutest blue monster for Halloween – we adore this snap. Mum Eugenie wrote: "… wonder what they are talking about."

August's grandfather passes away

November was also a sad month for the Brooksbank family, as Jack's father George Brooksbank passed away at the age of 72, just three days before the christening of his grandson.

The Brooksbank family placed a notice in the Daily Telegraph, that read: "Brooksbank, George. Died on 18th November. Loved all the good things in life but especially his wife, friends, boys, daughters-in-law and grandchildren."

George had been ill for some time and is said to have never fully recovered after catching coronavirus the previous year.

August's christening

Royal cousins Princess Eugenie and Zara Tindall celebrated the joint christening of their sons, August and Lucas, in November. While guests were spotted arriving at the event in Windsor, no official photographs were released from the special day.

However, to mark the new year, Princess Eugenie shared some major moments from 2021 in a touching Instagram post, including a previously unseen photo from August's baptism.

August was pictured on his mum's lap and next to his father during the service at All Saints Chapel at Royal Lodge, Windsor, and he was wearing the royal christening gown.

The royal christening gown is a replica of the original Spitalfields silk and Honiton lace one made in 1841 for Queen Victoria's eldest daughter. It was worn by 62 royal babies in total, including the current Queen.

August sees the snow!

January 2022 saw Eugenie and her family enjoying the slopes in Verbier on a rare family getaway with her sister, Princess Beatrice, and their mother, the Duchess of York.

The MailOnline published several photos of the royal as she stepped out with her family to brave the cold of the Swiss ski resort. Eugenie's son August and Beatrice's daughter Sienna were understood to be on the trip with them, marking the royal babies' first family holiday abroad.

