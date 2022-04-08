Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie enjoy rare day out together to celebrate the Queen's Jubilee The Princesses received exciting presents!

Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie stepped out together on Thursday for an exciting Platinum Jubilee event.

The royal pair made their way to Guildhall in London to attend the Lord Mayor’s Platinum Jubilee Big Curry, an event put on by the Army's National Charity designed to assist Veterans from the armed forces into employment in the civilian world.

Their Royal Highnesses looked as spectacular as ever; Princess Beatrice donned a deep green dress while Princess Eugenie wore a navy blue patterned dress which she matched with a navy blue jacket.

The pair were pictured receiving some hand-crafted honey drizzler gifts from the Master Turner and made by talented craftsman Colin Norgate.

Turners shared the pair looking spectacular

Turners Livery Company, for whom Colin made the intricate drizzlers, posted a gorgeous photo of Beatrice and Eugenie receiving their presents.

On the Turner Instagram page, a photo of the Princesses was captioned: "The Master Turner presenting Their Royal Highnesses Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie with honey drizzlers turned by Colin Norgate at Guildhall today #woodturning @colinnorgate #guildhallevents #citylivery @soldierscharity #handmade."

Eugenie and Beatrice were last seen at Prince Philip's memorial service together

Colin himself commented on the photo and wrote: "Nice to see where one's work ends up! Best wishes with the fundraising…"

The Lord Mayor’s Big Curry Lunch has been a yearly tradition since 2007 but, as stated on their website, the Chairmen have noted why this year is extra special.

They wrote: "The 2022 Lunch on Thursday 7th April 2022 is going to be an extra-special occasion.

"The Co-Chairmen are delighted that we have permission to call the 2022 Lunch ‘The Lord Mayor’s Platinum Jubilee Big Curry’ in honour of The Queen’s extraordinary service to this country and to the Commonwealth over seventy years.

"Her Majesty is, of course, Head of the Armed Forces and is regularly updated about the ways in which the Lunch supports veterans."

