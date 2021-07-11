Princess Eugenie shares adorable video of baby August for special reason The Princess is a doting mum

Princess Eugenie will no doubt have delighted royal fans with the sweetest video of her baby son August, which she posted on Sunday evening.

The new mum took to her Instagram Stories, where she proudly posted a short clip of the little boy as he waved his arms and legs and a smile played on his face.

The tiny tot looked very smart – and already like a keen football fan – as he modelled a tiny England onesie!

The Princess added David Baddiel and Frank Skinner's anthem Three Lions to the clip, specifically the lyric "It's coming home," and she also tagged the England team in her post.

It's not the first time the royal has expressed her fandom for the English team on social media.

On Wednesday, following their historic win over Denmark to reach the final of a football tournament for the first time since 1966, Eugenie share an edited clip of an iconic scene from Friends, in which Ross' pet monkey, Marcel, turns on the radio to play Three Lions.

Ahead of the nail-biting match, the royal mum had showed her support for Gareth Southgate's squad by reposting Prince Charles and Camilla's video of the Band of the Coldstream Guards playing the hit song, along with Sweet Caroline, in the garden at Clarence House.

Princess Eugenie and her husband Jack welcomed little August in February

As the final score saw England beat Denmark 2-1, Eugenie also shared a photo of the players celebrating, along with an image of Gareth Southgate, to which she added the caption: "Hero."

The Princess, 31, and her husband, Jack Brooksbank, 35, no doubt watched the game from their Windsor home with their son.

The couple married in 2018 and welcomed August, their first child, back in February.

Eugenie's sister, Princess Beatrice, is now pregnant with her first baby and expected to give birth in the autumn.

