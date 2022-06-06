Prince Harry brings Lili's birthday gifts home to LA after Jubilee weekend

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle touched back down in Santa Barbara, California, on Sunday, having spent four days in the UK with their two children for the Queen's Platinum Jubilee. the Platinum Jubilee Weekend.

The couple were pictured driving home from the airport, but left behind some of their belongings, which were handled by airport staff - and royal fans got a sneak peek at some of the things they brought back from Winsdor, where they stayed during their time in England.

In pictures published by The Sun, several items, including a swing and a wooden high chair, were seen being offloaded from the Sussex's private jet, which left the UK as the final Pageant procession took place for the Queen's Jubilee.

The wooden swing could be a thoughtful gift from grandad Prince Charles. Back in 2011, he notably gave a similar gift to Prince William and Kate as a wedding present.

The gift had "William and Catherine" etched into the front and has been spotted in previous birthday portraits of Prince George.

George standing on Will and Kate's swing for his third birthday portrait

Princess Eugenie is also in possession of a similar swing which has been spotted by royal fans in her back garden and, like William and Kate, the apparatus has her name engraved at the front too.

The wooden high chair, which was also ferried from the aircraft was concealed in a plastic bag and could also be a gift from Lili's private birthday celebrations.

It is thought the Queen met with her great-grandaughter for the first time on Friday on the eve of her first birthday.

Princess Eugenie also has a special wooden swing

Harry and Meghan made a spectacular return to the UK and along with Lili, brought their son Archie, three.

Although the Sussex's didn't attend all the events on offer across the weekend, they did make a spectacular appearance at the Trooping the Colour ceremony on Thursday where they were snapped playfully shh-ing younger members of the royal family including Isla Phillips and Mia Tindall.

Despite not appearing on the balcony for the celebration, the couple had a spectacular view of the event from the Duke of Wellington's former office.

They also appeared at the ceremony at St.Paul's Cathederal on Friday but did not attend the fabulous Party at the Palace the following day which was hosted for Her Majesty on Saturday evening.

