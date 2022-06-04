Royal family members pen heartfelt messages to Lilibet on her first birthday Lilibet is one!

The Queen, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge and Prince Charles and the Duchess of Cornwall have shared their heartfelt messages for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's daughter Lilibet, who turned one on Saturday.

Taking to Twitter, the royals shared their sweet words with royal fans. The official page for the Royal family penned: "Wishing Lilibet a very Happy 1st Birthday!" With a balloon emoji to commemorate the special milestone.

Kate and William penned: "Wishing a very happy birthday to Lilibet, turning one today!" followed by a ballon emoji. While Charles and Camilla wrote: "Wishing Lilibet a very happy 1st birthday today!" alongside a cake emoji.

Fans also wanted to share their own messages for the infant and replied to the royals' tweets.

Lilibet 'Lili' is celebrating her first birthday in the UK

One penned: "To the most wonderful baby in the world. Happy 1st Birthday precious Lilibet!"

A second replied: "Happy birthday Lilibet! I have to say that the Queen deciding to spend her weekend celebrations with her own family around her is the best thing she’s done.

"70 years she’s put the crown and the public engagements first, this is her weekend and she’s spending it the best way!"

Wishing a very happy birthday to Lilibet, turning one today! 🎈 — The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge (@KensingtonRoyal) June 4, 2022

Kate and William wished Lili happy birthday on Twitter

Lilibet is the youngest child of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex who also have three-year-old Archie.

The family of four are currently in the UK celebrating the Queen's Platinum Jubilee but have expressed they want to "keep a low profile" according to the BBC.

Despite having never met the Queen, Lilibet, who was welcomed last year at Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital in California, was named in honour of her great-grandmother, who was known by the namesake as an infant.

Charles and Camilla sent the same message to Lili

Lilibet was first used when Princess Elizabeth was just a toddler and unable to pronounce her own name properly.

Her grandfather, King George V, would affectionately call her “Lilibet” imitating her own attempts to say Elizabeth.

Her middle name, Diana, was chosen to honor her beloved late grandmother, The Princess of Wales.

