Meghan Markle's hairdresser reveals what Archie and Lilibet are really like

Royal fans have been eagerly awaiting a glimpse of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's children ever since they landed in the UK this week for the Queen's Platinum Jubilee celebrations.

However, day three of the extended bank holiday is upon us and there is still no sign of Archie, three, or Lilibet, who is celebrating her first birthday on Saturday. However, Meghan's close friend and hairdresser George Northwood has shared a sweet update on them, much to the delight of fans.

After reuniting with Meghan this week, George took to Instagram on Friday to share several photos of her at the Queen's Service of Thanksgiving.

Instead of talking through how he styled her hair into a chic chignon, George gushed about Meghan and Harry's adorable offspring. "So nostalgic and wonderful to be reunited Harry, Meghan and their family in the UK. Archie has grown to be the cutest, well-mannered little boy and Lilibet is just beautiful," he penned.

Fans were quick to express their joy over the post, with one commenting: "Aww Archie and Lili update [crying emoji] thank you! You did amazing with Meghan."

Meghan and Harry have yet to share another photo of Lilibet

A second said: "Great job. She looks amazing. And thanks for the update on Archie and Lilibet." A third added: "Ohh you're so lucky to see Archie & Lili."

Meghan and Harry have become much more private about sharing photos of their children. They have released a few of Archie, and only one image of Lilibet - a Christmas card that the couple shared on their Archewell website in December.

The couple have only shared a few photos of Archie

While royal fans may have not had a proper glimpse of Lilibet yet, her namesake, the Queen – whose childhood nickname was Lilibet – has reportedly finally met her great-grandchild.

Prince Harry and Meghan are said to have introduced their daughter to Her Majesty this week during a lunch with the monarch and senior royals behind closed doors as part of the Platinum Jubilee celebrations.

