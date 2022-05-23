Why Prince Harry and Meghan Markle can still get their moment on the Buckingham Palace balcony The couple will be a part of the Platinum Jubilee celebrations

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex will soon be returning to the UK for the Queen's Platinum Jubilee. And while they will be a part of the celebrations next week, the couple will not appear in the traditional balcony line-up at this year's Trooping the Colour, with only working royals taking part.

However, royal fans will be pleased to learn that there might be another opportunity for Prince Harry and Meghan to make an appearance on the iconic Buckingham Palace balcony.

It has been revealed that on the final day of the bank holiday weekend, 5 June, the Queen and members of the royal family could make a final appearance on the balcony to round off the weekend.

The Jubilee Pageant, which will parade through the streets of London, is set to be watched by up to a billion people across the globe, and more than 10,000 people will be involved in the £15 million procession.

Some of the sights set to feature along the 3km route include Ed Sheeran singing the national anthem, puppet corgis, a giant 3D wire bust of the Queen, a tribute to seven decades of fashion, music and culture, and the Gold State Coach which will appear on the streets of London for the first time in 20 years.

Prince Harry and Meghan will be a part of the Jubilee celebrations

It's been widely speculated that Harry and Meghan will watch the pageant. It comes shortly after they confirmed that they would be bringing three-year-old Archie and 11-month-old Lilibet with them for the celebrations.

A spokeswoman for Harry and Meghan said: "Prince Harry and Meghan, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are excited and honoured to attend The Queen’s Platinum Jubilee celebrations this June with their children."

It will be the first time Harry and Meghan have brought their family to the UK since leaving for the US in 2020.

