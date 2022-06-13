Sarah Ferguson stuns in figure-hugging velvet and silk dress as she attends red carpet event in Italy The 62-year-old attended the Filming Italy Festival 2022

Sarah Ferguson looked stunning on Sunday as she attended the Filming Italy Festival 2022 in Santa Margherita di Pula in Sardinia, Italy.

Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie's mother pulled out all the stops for the occasion and walked the red carpet in a gorgeous green velvet and silk dress, that perfectly showed off her figure.

WATCH: Sarah Ferguson describes new granddaughter as 'very, very beautiful'

Sarah completed her look with a very special accessory, a yellow and blue pin in honour of Ukraine, as well as pearl earrings and a bracelet featuring the names of her two daughters with Prince Andrew.

On the red carpet, Sarah was pictured posing alongside fellow guests Joe Cortese, James Franco, Tiziana Rocca, Edgar Ramirez, Winston Duke and Nick Vallelonga.

Sarah Ferguson looked stunning in a green number

The 62-year-old's attendance at the festival comes just days after she visited Croatia as chair of the newly formed International Montessori Ambassadors group.

Taking to Instagram, Sarah explained her visit, and what it meant to her.

Sarah's trip to Italy comes days after she spent time in Croatia

"We discussed Montessori's work in Croatia with Emergency Container Home Shelters, which offer decent shelter for the local refugee population, and the support they are giving to teachers and children with day care centres for refugee children, and how we can help support him and the Croatian people. I spent time talking to Blizhina Maria who fled Odesa with her daughter Alisa on 24th February. They managed to get near to the border then walked the final journey into Moldova," she explained.

She added: "It is a great honour to be here, showing respect and love for a country I have had a deep connection with for three decades. My charity Children in Crisis supported Croatian and Bosnian refugee families in the early 1990s who were going through the heartbreak Ukraine is living through now. I am immensely proud of our work setting up a refugee camp in Tasovcici, Bosnia, later singled out by the @refugees, and I am committed to doing all I can to give ongoing support."