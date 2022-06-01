Sarah Ferguson gives Royal Lodge a fun child-friendly makeover – and wow The Duchess of York lives with her ex-husband Prince Andrew

Sarah Ferguson has revealed that the conservatory at Royal Lodge has been given a dramatic makeover – but all for a good cause.

The mother-of-two created a rainbow backdrop for her latest YouTube video on her Fergie and Friends channel where she reads children's books.

A circus-themed sheet hung behind Sarah, and she was surrounded by an array of cuddly toys including a giraffe, a llama and a squirrel. The royal also had inflatables to add to the ultra-fun setup.

This particular upload saw Sarah read The Adventures of Charlie, Blue and Larry Lamp Post to her online audience. Her personal YouTube channel is a hit with fans and has over 50,000 subscribers.

As well as being a visual delight for her followers, we're sure Sarah's grandchildren would enjoy the fun display.

On Wednesday, Sarah announced that her YouTube content will be paused because of the Queen. "Storytime will be paused from Thursday, restarting on Monday June 6, as the country comes together to celebrate the Queen's Platinum Jubilee," the message read on the channel's official Instagram page.

This isn't the first look we've had inside Sarah's regal home. In 2020, Sarah gave her Instagram fans a look inside her conservatory, showing what it looks like when there isn't a colourful backdrop for her videos.

Sarah sat at a dark brown wooden dining table which was surrounded by ornate-looking upholstered chairs with red cushions. On the table, the royal has a large bunch of artificial flowers, a candle in a jar and on this particular day, it was covered with cuddly toys too.

The windows reveal that the property looks out onto their pristine lawns which form part of the estate's 21 acres.

The 30-room property is located in Windsor and the Grade II-listed residence has belonged to Andrew since the Queen Mother's death in 2002. While Sarah did temporarily move out during the divorce, she moved back in and despite the split and the pair have lived there together since.

