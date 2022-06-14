The Duchess of Cornwall supported by her children Tom Parker Bowles and Laura Lopes at Garter Day Camilla's children seemed very proud

This year's Garter Day was very special for the Duchess of Cornwall, as it was the first time she took part in the colourful procession of Garter Knight and Ladies after being appointed a Royal Lady of the Order of the Garter.

Although Prince Charles' wife was no doubt supported by her husband's family, including his son Prince William, the Duchess of Cambridge, Prince Edward and the Countess of Wessex, Camilla's children dressed to the nines to attend the event and cheer their mother from the sidelines.

Tom Parker Bowles looked dapper in a dark blue suit, a matching tie and sunglasses whilst Laura Lopes looked stunning in a matching long blue dress which she perfectly accessories with a blue fascinator and clutch.

The siblings looked proud as the watched their mother take part in the procession.

The Queen did not take part in the procession of Garter Knights given her mobility issues.

But she did attend the lunch and the investiture ceremony and was later photographed, with Charles and Camilla, wearing her Garter sash as she held her walking stick.

In the picture, the 96-year-old monarch, who was dressed in a silver white gown and her blue Garter sash and holding a walking stick, was stood between Charles and Camilla, who were in their grand velvet Garter robes.

The photograph was taken at Windsor Castle on Monday ahead of the Garter service in St George's Chapel.

On the Queen's arm was a matching silver handbag and in her hand her glasses. She was also wearing her Garter star badge, her Bow Brooch and silver shoes.

It is the first time the Queen has been pictured since the four days of festivities celebrating her Platinum Jubilee.